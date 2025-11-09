Fonville Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Fonville Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

