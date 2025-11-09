Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,422,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 528,626 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.6% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $873,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 473,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 218,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

NYSE:ABT opened at $126.28 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

