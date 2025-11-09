Graham Russell Buys 2,700,000 Shares of Talius Group (ASX:TAL) Stock

Talius Group Limited (ASX:TAL – Get Free Report) insider Graham Russell purchased 2,700,000 shares of Talius Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$218,700.00.
Talius Group Limited provides various technology enabled care solutions to the aged and disability sectors in the retirement living, residential aged care, home, and community setting verticals. The company offers Talius Smart Care, a software as a service (SaaS) data analytics platform. Its products also include Talius bed sensors; CardiacSense, a medical watch; Uniper, a product for older adults; Care@Home Bed Sensor, Care@Home Chair Sensor, Care@Home Door/Window Sensor, and Talius Bed Sensor; and Care@Home Flood Detector and Care@Home Smoke Detector.
