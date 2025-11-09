Huntington National Bank Purchases 382 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 38,200.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 17,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $294.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.10 and a 200-day moving average of $243.68. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $312.79.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

