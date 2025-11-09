Huntington National Bank Sells 7,487 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,907,000 after buying an additional 232,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $119,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $225,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 560.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $41,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $119,719,200. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

