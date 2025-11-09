Analysts Set Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Target Price at $50.29

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 85,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $3,028,825.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 44,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,935.04. The trade was a 65.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 50,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $1,962,546.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,278.02. The trade was a 65.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 784,112 shares of company stock worth $28,685,561. Insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSA stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 0.16.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

