Analysts Set Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Target Price at $50.29

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on KNSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Down 0.7%
KNSA stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 0.16.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.