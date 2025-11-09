Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 143,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of BATS PAUG opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $824.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.