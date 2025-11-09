Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Antero Midstream by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 277.3% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $294.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. This represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

