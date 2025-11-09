Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 148.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Veralto by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

