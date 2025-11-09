5,085 Shares in TransUnion $TRU Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 61.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,104 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TransUnion by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,342 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,813 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $55,607,000. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $46,128,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $80,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 63,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,248.24. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $818,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $108.12.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.50%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

