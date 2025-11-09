Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $282.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $282.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $186.75 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $205.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day moving average is $164.98.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 10.05%.The business had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,234,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,810. The trade was a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 164.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

