iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,753,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,056,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,208,000 after purchasing an additional 736,389 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,091,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,514,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

