Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells $197,362.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.81, for a total transaction of $197,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,866.19. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $958.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $943.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.79. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $1,123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

