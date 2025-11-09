Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF $AIFD

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:AIFD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIFD. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIFD opened at $36.81 on Friday. TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 million, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69.

TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF Profile

The TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF (AIFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equity securities of companies focusing on and benefiting from artificial intelligence. It primarily selects growth companies and seeks long-term growth of capital.

