Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The company had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,791,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3,190.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,179,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,626,000 after buying an additional 3,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at $54,385,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,955,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,575,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,361 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.