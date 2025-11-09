Scott Mezvinsky Sells 1,755 Shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $261,161.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Mezvinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Scott Mezvinsky sold 273 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $42,115.71.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $41,962.25.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:YUM opened at $148.84 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.25.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,551,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,382,000 after buying an additional 713,167 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,013,000 after acquiring an additional 703,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,242,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,356,869,000 after acquiring an additional 684,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $97,453,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

