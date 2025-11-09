Huntington National Bank Purchases Shares of 1,500 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,598,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,353,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,718,000 after purchasing an additional 476,529 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,915,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 95,097 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,601,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,305,000 after purchasing an additional 331,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after buying an additional 784,895 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.