Sigma Planning Corp Sells 19,057 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,644,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,425,367,000 after purchasing an additional 785,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 907,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 978.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 397,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after buying an additional 360,350 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,807,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,102,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $79.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3334 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

