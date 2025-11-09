Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 111,476 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,476 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of PayPal worth $47,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in PayPal by 52.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.03.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,968. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

