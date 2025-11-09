Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 108,895 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,895 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Roblox worth $96,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2,646.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Roblox by 232.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $677,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,127,879.58. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,596.86. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,520 shares of company stock valued at $30,523,122. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

Roblox Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

