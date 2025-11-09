Flossbach Von Storch SE Has $389.68 Million Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,332 shares during the period. lululemon athletica accounts for 1.6% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $389,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average of $222.29. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

