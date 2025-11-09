Efficient Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF $TIPX

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,069 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,230,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 864,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 731,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 637,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 43,525 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:TIPX opened at $19.21 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.
About SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
