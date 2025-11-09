Brio Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.