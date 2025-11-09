Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 84.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,795 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,199,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,079,000 after acquiring an additional 719,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $38,511,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $32,157,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $82,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,944.08. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $328,260.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,705.52. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,496. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $165.69 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $174.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $432.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.13 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.