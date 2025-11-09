Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lessened by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 74,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,156,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,350,708,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 25,683 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Arete increased their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

