Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 24,975 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 101.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MaxLinear were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 78.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 20,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $319,296.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,849.99. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $1,765,272.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 312,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,867.84. The trade was a 24.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,959 shares of company stock worth $2,228,272. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

MaxLinear Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MXL opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. MaxLinear, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 42.43%.The firm had revenue of $126.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MaxLinear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

