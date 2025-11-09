Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 4,417 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $57.88 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

