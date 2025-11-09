Komodo Price Hits $0.0463 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. Komodo has a total market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $192.95 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $599.22 or 0.00586394 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00015395 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00000886 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,088,973 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

