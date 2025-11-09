Millennium Sapphire 1-Day Volume Hits $71.58 (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a market cap of $120.60 million and $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

