QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.23 Thousand

QUASA (QUA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $4.23 thousand and approximately $469.53 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 93.4% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 254,553,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,898,164 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 254,553,218 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00005499 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

