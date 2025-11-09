Currenc Group (CURR) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Currenc Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Currenc Group has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Currenc Group’s peers have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Currenc Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currenc Group -102.10% N/A -39.14% Currenc Group Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Currenc Group $46.44 million -$39.47 million -3.19 Currenc Group Competitors $47.83 million -$19.62 million 92.69

This table compares Currenc Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Currenc Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Currenc Group. Currenc Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Currenc Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currenc Group 1 1 1 1 2.50 Currenc Group Competitors 215 264 217 3 2.01

Currenc Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.55%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 131.00%. Given Currenc Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Currenc Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Currenc Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Currenc Group peers beat Currenc Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Currenc Group Company Profile

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

