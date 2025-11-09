Ergo Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $52.65 million and approximately $180.17 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102,186.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.35 or 0.00485726 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $599.22 or 0.00586394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.39 or 0.00449557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00099831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00015767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 82,323,651 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,561 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.