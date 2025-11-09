Efficient Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VSS stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $145.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.