DJE Kapital AG Has $8.22 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

DJE Kapital AG reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,434,000 after acquiring an additional 736,682 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 12.2% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,270 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 357.1% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 13.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,366 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $326.95 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.03 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

