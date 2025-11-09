Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,409 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.5%

BOH opened at $65.60 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 17.41%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 68.63%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

