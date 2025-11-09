Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 19,159 Shares of Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flywire were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 850.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flywire from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $13.56 on Friday. Flywire Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Flywire had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

