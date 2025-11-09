Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $382,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF $BAB

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

