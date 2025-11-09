Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after purchasing an additional 538,850 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after buying an additional 779,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,887,000 after acquiring an additional 99,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $2,118,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,141,595.77. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $766,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,010,643.05. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 638,060 shares of company stock valued at $133,217,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $233.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.77 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

