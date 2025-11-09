Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $12,792,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,768.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 83,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $140.66 on Friday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $157.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day moving average is $121.77.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

