Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 261.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 37.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFPT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $226.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.60. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.26 and a one year high of $354.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

