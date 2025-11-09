Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Herc were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herc by 104.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,986,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,995,000 after buying an additional 1,527,244 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 213.4% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,892,000 after buying an additional 891,979 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Herc by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,302,000 after buying an additional 120,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Herc by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,796,000 after buying an additional 92,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $237.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.20.

Read Our Latest Report on HRI

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.