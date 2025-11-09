Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from $360.00 to $366.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Insulet from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $353.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Insulet stock opened at $319.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Insulet has a 52-week low of $230.05 and a 52-week high of $353.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.86.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,689,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $131,439,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 34.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $74,163,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $80,082,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

