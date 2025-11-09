Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Stake Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,554,000 after buying an additional 2,584,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $295,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $166.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.