Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 900 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 605.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 46,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $91.83 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

