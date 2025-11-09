DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.25.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $136.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

