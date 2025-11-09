Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 111.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $303,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $8,543,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,188,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after buying an additional 213,392 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 20,113 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $395,019.32. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,093,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,758,539.68. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 3.7%

IFS opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $486.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.08 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Stories

