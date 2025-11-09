Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $705,000 Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $119,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 185.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

ARLO stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 51,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $920,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 416,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,351.66. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 18,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $332,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,762,121 shares in the company, valued at $31,471,481.06. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 912,405 shares of company stock worth $15,764,818. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

