iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF $EWH Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,308,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 383,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 117,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter worth $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $683.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.