Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $294,000 in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.80.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
