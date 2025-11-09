HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCI. Wall Street Zen downgraded HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

HCI Group stock opened at $179.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.14. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $210.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $216.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in HCI Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

